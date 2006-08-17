This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

DOCUMENTING DUBLIN Anthology Film Archives presents Peter Lennon’s “Rocky Road to Dublin” (1967), about the Catholic Church’s influence on 1960s Ireland. The screening is followed by a showing of director Paul Duane’s “The Making of the Rocky Road to Dublin” (2006). Tonight through Wednesday, August 23, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Anthology Film Archives, 32 Second Ave. at 2nd Street, 212-505-5181, $8 general, $6 students and seniors, $5 members.

AFTER EASY RIDER Anthology Film Archives presents “The Last Movie,” (1971), a screening of actor and director Dennis Hopper’s French New Wave–inspired release about a fictional Hollywood studio’s impact on a Peruvian village. Tomorrow through Thursday, August 24, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., AFA, 32 Second Avenue at 2nd Street, 212-505-5181, $8 general, $6 students and seniors, $5 members.