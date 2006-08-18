This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

AFTER EASY RIDER Anthology Film Archives presents “The Last Movie,” (1971), a screening of actor and director Dennis Hopper’s French New Wave–inspired release about a fictional Hollywood studio’s impact on a Peruvian village. Friday through Thursday, August 24, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., AFA, 32 Second Avenue at Second Street, 212-505-5181, $8 general, $6 students and seniors, $5 members.

SUPER 8 The Found Footage Festival presents a special “Best Of” its ongoing series of comic clips rescued from personal videotapes.The event includes live comedy and a performance by the progressive punk band, Mushroom Cloud. Friday, 8:30 p.m., Automotive High School, 50 Bedford Ave, between N. 12th and Lorimer streets, Williamsburg, Brooklyn, $8. For more information, go to rooftopfilms. com.

DIASPORIC OFFERINGS Riverside Church and ArtMattan present the monthlong African Diaspora Summer Film Series. This week’s screenings include Bernie Casey’s drama “The Dinner” (1997), about three successful black businessmen, and Yvonne Welbon’s documentary “Sisters in Cinema” (2003), which honors female pioneers in black film. Friday and Saturday, Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 4:30 p.m., Riverside Church, 91 Claremont Ave., between 120th and 122nd streets, 212-870-6784, $10 general, $7 children, $40 for five screenings.

BACKGROUND NOISE Symphony Space’s Supporting Cast Film Series presents Fritz Lang’s “The Big Heat” (1953), featuring supporting cast members Gloria Grahame and Jocelyn Brando, and Martin Scorsese’s “Mean Streets” (1973), featuring Harvey Keitel and Robert and David Carradine. Saturday and Sunday, 5:15 and 7 p.m., Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, $10 general, $8 students and seniors, $6 members.

SEASIDE RENDEZVOUS The Coney Island Museum presents the Coney Island Saturday Night Film Series, featuring a screening of Tod Browning’s “The Unknown” (1927), about a carnival performer who wins the attraction of a woman who fears being touched by a man. Popcorn is included. Saturday, 8:30 p.m., Coney Island Museum, 1208 Surf Ave., between Stillwell Avenue and W. 12th Street, Brooklyn, 718-372-5159, $5.