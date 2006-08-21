This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

KINGS COUNTY LOVE The Museum of the Moving Image presents two short videos about Brooklyn, “A Letter From Greenpoint” (2004) and “Williamsburg, Brooklyn” (2003). Included with the screenings is a talk with the filmmaker and founder of Anthology Film Archives, Jonas Mekas, whose recent work chronicles his move to the borough after living for three decades in lower Manhattan. Friday, 6:30 p.m., Museum of the Moving Image, 35th Ave. at 36th Street, Astoria, Queens, 718–784–0077, $10 general, $7.50 students and seniors.

DIASPORIC OFFERINGS Riverside Church and ArtMattan present the monthlong African Diaspora Summer Film Series. This week’s screenings include Cleve Lamison’s drama “Following Bliss” (2004), about a man who contemplates leaving his family to relive his rock ‘n roll days, and Dani Kouyaté’s “Sia, the Dream of the Python” (2001), about a king who contemplates committing a human sacrifice to bring back prosperity. Friday and Saturday, Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 4:30 p.m., Riverside Church, 91 Claremont Ave., between 120th and 122nd streets, 212-870-6784, $10 general, $7 children, $40 for five screenings.