HOMETOWN MOVIES The IFC Film Center presents the “True/False Goes New York” documentary film festival, featuring American selections. Screenings include Mike Akel’s “Chalk” (2006), about three novice teachers who navigate the city’s public school system, and Marc Isaacs’s “Someday My Prince Will Come” (2005), about the love life of an 11-year-old boy. Tonight, 7 p.m., IFC Center, 323 Sixth Ave. at 3rd Street, 212-924-7771, $10.

DOCUMENTING DUBLIN Anthology Film Archives screens Peter Lennon’s “Rocky Road to Dublin” (1967), about the Catholic Church’s influence on 1960s Ireland. The screening is followed by a showing of director Paul Duane’s “The Making of the Rocky Road to Dublin” (2006). Through tomorrow, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Anthology Film Archives, 32 Second Ave. at 2nd Street, 212-505-5181, $8 general, $6 students and seniors, $5 members.

BACKGROUND NOISE Symphony Space’s Supporting Cast Film Series presents Stanley Donen and Gene Kelly’s “On The Town” (1949),featuring supporting cast members Betty Garrett and Jules Munshin, and Rouben Mamoulian’s “Silk Stockings” (1957), featuring Janis Paige and Peter Lorre. Saturday and Sunday, 5:15 and 7 p.m., Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, $10 general, $8 students and seniors, $6 members.

SILENT BEAUTY The Museum of the Moving Image presents “America’s Sweetheart,” a series of screenings featuring the silent movie star Mary Pickford. Screenings include “The Little American” (1917), which features live musical accompaniment by Donald Sosin. Saturday through Sunday, September 3, screening times vary, Museum of the Moving Image, 3601 35th Ave. at 36th Street, Astoria, Queens, 718-784-0077, $10 general, $7.50 students and seniors, $5 children 5–18, free for children under 5 and members. For complete information, go to movingimage.us.