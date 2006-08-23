The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

DOCUMENTING DUBLIN Anthology Film Archives screens Peter Lennon’s “Rocky Road to Dublin” (1967), about the Catholic Church’s influence on 1960s Ireland. The screening is followed by a showing of director Paul Duane’s “The Making of the Rocky Road to Dublin” (2006). Tonight, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Anthology Film Archives, 32 Second Ave. at 2nd Street, 212-505-5181, $8 general, $6 students and seniors, $5 members.

CLASSIC CINEMA The Central Park Conservancy presents the fourth annual Central Park Film Festival, a series of outdoor film screenings. The festival begins with Billy Wilder’s “The Apartment” (1960), about an insurance clerk who attempts to climb the company ladder by making his home available to philandering executives. Featured actors include Jack Lemmon and Shirley Maclaine. Tuesday–Saturday, August 29 through September 2, 8 p.m., Central Park, Rumsey Playfield, 69th Street at Fifth Avenue, 212-310-6600, free.

