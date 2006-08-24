The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CHILDHOOD MEMORIES Rooftop Films presents “Home Movies,” an outdoor showing of amateur and professional home videos of the families of filmmakers. Tomorrow, 9 p.m., lawn of Automotive High School, 50 Bedford Ave., between N. 12th Street and Lorimer Street, 718-417-7362, $8.

MOVIES ON THE SHORE The Coney Island Museum presents the “Coney Island Saturday Night Film Series,” featuring a screening of Lewis Jackson’s “Christmas Evil” (1980), which follows a serial killer in a Santa suit. Popcorn is included. Saturday, 8:30 p.m., Coney Island Museum, 1208 Surf Ave., between Stillwell Avenue and W. 12th Street, Brooklyn, 718-372-5159, $5.

