CHILDHOOD MEMORIES Rooftop Films presents “Home Movies,” an outdoor showing of amateur and professional home videos of the families of filmmakers. Tomorrow, 9 p.m., lawn of Automotive High School, 50 Bedford Ave., between N. 12th Street and Lorimer Street, 718-417-7362, $8.

MOVIES ON THE SHORE The Coney Island Museum presents the “Coney Island Saturday Night Film Series,” featuring a screening of Lewis Jackson’s “Christmas Evil” (1980), which follows a serial killer in a Santa suit. Popcorn is included. Saturday, 8:30 p.m., Coney Island Museum, 1208 Surf Ave., between Stillwell Avenue and W. 12th Street, Brooklyn, 718-372-5159, $5.