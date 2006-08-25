This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CHILDHOOD MEMORIES Rooftop Films presents “Home Movies,”an outdoor showing of amateur and professional home videos of the families of filmmakers. Friday, 9 p.m., lawn of Automotive High School, 50 Bedford Ave., between North 12th Street and Lorimer Street,718-417-7362,$8.

DIASPORIC OFFERINGS Riverside Church and ArtMattan present the monthlong African Diaspora Summer Film Series. This week’s screenings include Cleve Lamison’s drama “Following Bliss” (2004), about a man who contemplates leaving his family to relive his rock ‘n’ roll days, and Dani Kouyaté’s “Sia, the Dream of the Python” (2001), about a king who contemplates committing a human sacrifice to bring back prosperity. Friday and Saturday, Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 4:30 p.m., Riverside Church, 91 Claremont Ave., between 120th and 122nd streets, 212-870-6784, $10 general, $7 children, $40 for five screenings.

MOVIES ON THE SHORE The Coney Island Museum presents the “Coney Island Saturday Night Film Series,” featuring a screening of Lewis Jackson’s “Christmas Evil” (1980), which follows a serial killer in a Santa suit. Popcorn is included.Saturday, 8:30 p.m., Coney Island Museum, 1208 Surf Ave., between Stillwell Avenue and W. 12th Street, Brooklyn, 718-372-5159, $5.

BACKGROUND NOISE Symphony Space’s Supporting Cast Film Series presents Stanley Donen and Gene Kelly’s “On The Town” (1949), featuring supporting cast members Betty Garrett and Jules Munshin, and Rouben Mamoulian’s “Silk Stockings” (1957), featuring Janis Paige and Peter Lorre. Saturday and Sunday, 5:15 and 7 p.m., Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, $10 general, $8 students and seniors, $6 members.

SILENT BEAUTY The Museum of the Moving Image presents “America’s Sweetheart,” a series of screenings featuring the silent movie star Mary Pickford. Screenings include “The Little American” (1917), which features live musical accompaniment by Donald Sosin. Saturday through Sunday, September 3, screening times vary, Museum of the Moving Image, 3601 35th Ave. at 36th Street, Astoria, Queens, 718-784-0077, $10 general, $7.50 students and seniors, $5 children 5–18, free for children under 5 and members. For complete information, go to movingimage.us.