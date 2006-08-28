This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CLASSIC CINEMA The Central Park Conservancy presents the fourth annual Central Park Film Festival, a series of outdoor film screenings. The program begins with Billy Wilder’s “The Apartment” (1960), about an insurance clerk who attempts to climb the company ladder by making his home available to philandering executives. Featured actors include Jack Lemmon and Shirley Maclaine. Tomorrow through Saturday, 6 p.m. gates, 8 p.m., Central Park, Rumsey Playfield, 69th Street at Fifth Avenue, 212-310-6600, free.

FROM KOREA WITH LOVE The repertory film program BAMcinématek and ImaginAsian theaters presents the sixth annual New York Korean Film Festival.The festival opens with a lecture tomorrow by Korean film scholar Sueyoung Park on the life and films of director Lee Manhee. Tomorrow through Sunday, lecture, 6:30 p.m., screening times vary, lecture at the Korea Society, 950 Third Ave. at 57th Street, screenings at BAM Rose Cinemas, 30 Lafayette Ave., between Ashland Place and St. Felix Street, Brooklyn, 718-636-4100, $10 general, $7 students, seniors, and members. For complete information, go to koreanfilmfestival.org.

BEFORE STAR WARS The IFC Film Center presents a weekend screening of Akira Kurosawa’s “The Hidden Fortress” (1958), an inspiration for George Lucas’s “Star Wars,” which follows two peasants as they aid a fugitive warrior princess. Friday through Sunday, noon, IFC Center, 323 Sixth Ave., between Washington Square South and 3rd Street, 212-924-7771, $10.