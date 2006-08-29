This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CLASSIC CINEMA The Central Park Conservancy presents the fourth annual Central Park Film Festival, a series of outdoor film screenings. The program begins with Billy Wilder’s “The Apartment” (1960), about an insurance clerk who attempts to climb the company ladder by making his home available to philandering executives. Featured actors include Jack Lemmon and Shirley Maclaine. Tonight through Saturday, 6 p.m. gates, 8 p.m., Central Park, Rumsey Playfield, 69th Street at Fifth Avenue, 212-310-6600, free.

FROM KOREA WITH LOVE The repertory film program BAMcinématek and ImaginAsian theaters presents the sixth annual New York Korean Film Festival.The festival opens with a lecture tonight by Korean film scholar Sueyoung Park on the life and films of director Lee Manhee. Tonight through Sunday, lecture, 6:30 p.m., screening times vary, lecture at the Korea Society, 950 Third Ave. at 57th Street, screenings at BAM Rose Cinemas, 30 Lafayette Ave., between Ashland Place and St. Felix Street, Brooklyn, 718-636-4100, $10 general, $7 students, seniors, and members. For complete information, go to koreanfilmfestival.org.

ALTERNATIVE CINEMA The Museum of Modern Art presents “Another Wave: Global Queer Cinema,” a survey of recent gay cinema.The festival opens with screenings of Yann Beauvais’s French film “New York Long Distance” (1994), Hiroyuki Oki’s “I Like You, I LikeYou Very Much” (1994), and Ulrike Ottinger’s German film “Johanna d’Arc of Mongolia” (1989). English subtitles are provided for all films. Friday through Saturday, September 16, screening times vary, Museum of Modern Art, 11 W. 53rd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-708-9400, $10 general, $8 seniors, $6 students. For complete information, go to moma.org.

CARNIVAL IN QUEENS The Museum of the Moving Image and the Independence World Cinema Showcase present an outdoor celebration of Brazilian Independence Day, including a screening of Marcel Camus’s “Black Orpheus” (1959), featuring the bossa nova of composer Antônio Carlos Jobim. Featured performers include local Brazilian band Arueira. Friday, 6 p.m., Museum of the Moving Image, 3601 35th Ave. at 36th Street, Astoria, Queens, 718–784–0077, $10 general, $7.50 students and seniors, $5 children under age 18, free for members. For complete information, go to movingimage.us.

BEFORE STAR WARS The IFC Film Center presents a weekend screening of Akira Kurosawa’s “The Hidden Fortress” (1958), an inspiration for George Lucas’s “Star Wars,” which follows two peasants as they aid a fugitive warrior princess. Friday through Sunday, noon, IFC Center, 323 Sixth Ave., between Washington Square South and 3rd Street, 212-924-7771, $10.

BACKGROUND NOISE Symphony Space’s Supporting Cast Film Series presents John Ford’s “The Quiet Man” (1952), featuring supporting cast members Victor McLaglen and Barry Fitzgerald, as well as Ford’s “How Green Was My Valley” (1941), featuring Roddy McDowall and Donald Crisp. Saturday and Sunday, 5:15 and 7 p.m., Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, $10 general, $8 students and seniors, $6 members.