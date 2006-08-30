The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CLASSIC CINEMA The Central Park Conservancy and the fourth annual Central Park Film Festival present an outdoor screening of Adrian Lyne’s “Fatal Attraction”(1987), about a man who has an affair with a colleague that quickly becomes dangerous. Featured actors include Michael Douglas and Glenn Close. Tonight, 6 p.m. gates, 8 p.m., Central Park, Rumsey Playfield, 69th Street at Fifth Avenue, 212-310-6600, free.

OUTDOOR SCREENS The Socrates Sculpture Park and the Museum of the Moving Image present the final installment of “Outdoor Cinema 2006,” with screenings of Nicolas Roeg’s “Walkabout” (1971), about two children who join an Australian Aborigine community, and Ingmar Bergman’s “Wild Strawberries” (1957), about an elderly professor who confronts his past while traveling to receive an award. Tonight, 8 and 10 p.m., Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd. at Broadway, Long Island City, Queens, 718-956-1819, free.

IDOL EYES The Jewish Museum presents Idol Worship, a program of video art by Ariela Plotkin and Benny Nemerofsky Ramsay that explores the Biblical prohibition against idol worship. Mr. Ramsey’s “Audition Tape” (2003) explores his homosexuality through celebrity worship, and Ms. Plotkin’s “Aishet Chayil (Woman of Valor)”(2005) explores the changing perspectives of body image in modern society. Through Thursday, October 26, Saturday–Wednesday, 11 a.m.–5:45 p.m., Thursday, 11 a.m.–8 p.m., Friday, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., the Jewish Museum,1109 Fifth Ave.at 92nd Street, 212-423-3200, $10 general, $7.50 students and seniors, free for children and members.

