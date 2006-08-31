This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LITTLE ANIMALS The Central Park Conservancy and the fourth annual Central Park Film Festival present an outdoor screening of Rob Minkoff’s “Stuart Little” (1999), about a mouse who is adopted by a human family. Featured actors include Geena Davis and Hugh Laurie. Tonight, 6 p.m. gates, 8 p.m., Central Park, Rumsey Playfield, 69th Street at Fifth Avenue, 212-310-6600, free.

FROM KOREA WITH LOVE The repertory film program BAMcinématek and ImaginAsian theaters presents the sixth annual New York Korean Film Festival, with screenings of Lee Man-Hee’s “A Road to Return” (1967) and “A Way to Sampo” (1975). Tonight, 6:30 and 9:15 p.m., BAM Rose Cinemas, 30 Lafayette Ave., between Ashland Place and St. Felix Street, Brooklyn, 718-636-4100, $10 general, $7 students, seniors, and members. For complete information, go to koreanfilmfestival.org.

CARNIVAL IN QUEENS The Museum of the Moving Image and the Independence World Cinema Showcase present an outdoor celebration of Brazilian Independence Day, including a screening of Marcel Camus’s “Black Orpheus” (1959), featuring the bossa nova of composer Antônio Carlos Jobim. Featured performers include local Brazilian band Arueira. Tomorrow, 6 p.m., Museum of the Moving Image, 3601 35th Ave. at 36th Street, Astoria, Queens, 718–784–0077, $10 general, $7.50 students and seniors, $5 children under age 18, free for members. For complete information, go to movingimage.us.

ALTERNATIVE CINEMA The Museum of Modern Art presents “Another Wave: Global Queer Cinema,” a survey of recent gay cinema. The festival opens with screenings of Yann Beauvais’s French film “New York Long Distance” (1994), Hiroyuki Oki’s “I Like You, I Like You Very Much” (1994), and Ulrike Ottinger’s German film “Johanna d’Arc of Mongolia” (1989). English subtitles are provided for all films. Tomorrow through Saturday, September 16, screening times vary, Museum of Modern Art, 11 W. 53rd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-708-9400, $10 general, $8 seniors, $6 students. For complete information, go to moma.org.