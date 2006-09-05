This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ALTERNATIVE CINEMA The Museum of Modern Art presents “Another Wave: Global Queer Cinema,” a survey of recent gay cinema. The festival presents Karim Ainouz’s “Madame Satã” (2002), a Brazilian film about the life of Francisco dos Santos, who became a woman while pursuing his freedom in Rio de Janeiro. English subtitles are provided for all films. Tomorrow, 8:30 p.m., Museum of Modern Art, 11 W. 53rd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-708-9400, $10 general, $8 seniors, $6 students. For complete information, go to moma.org.

ASIAN CELEBRATION The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office presents the New York Taiwan Women’s Film Festival. The festival opens tomorrow with a reception and a screening of Tai–Zen Wu’s “Farewell 1999” (2003). Tomorrow, 3 p.m., Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, 1 E. 42nd St. at Fifth Avenue, 212-340-0890, free.

BACKGROUND NOISE Symphony Space’s Supporting Cast Film Series presents John Stahl’s “Leave Her to Heaven” (1945), featuring supporting cast members Jeanne Crain and Vincent Price, and Douglas Sirk’s “Written on the Wind” (1956), featuring Dorothy Malone and Robert Keith. Sunday and Tuesday, September 12, 5 and 7 p.m., Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, $10 general, $8 students and seniors, $6 members.