This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022.

ASIAN CELEBRATION The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office presents the New York Taiwan Women’s Film Festival. The festival opens tomorrow with a reception and a screening of Tai–Zen Wu’s “Farewell 1999” (2003). Today, 3 p.m., Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, 1 E. 42nd St. at Fifth Avenue, 212-340-0890, free.

DIRECTORS SPEAK Jeff Zimbalist and Matt Mochary’s “Favela Rising” (2005) is screened as part of the Route 06: Independent Film Series. Anthology Film Archives is host of the series. A cocktail reception and a question-and-answer session with the directors follow the screening. Tonight, 8 p.m., Anthology Film Archives, 32 Second Ave. at 2nd Street, 2112-505-5181, free.

ALTERNATIVE CINEMA The Museum of Modern Art presents “Another Wave: Global Queer Cinema,” a survey of recent gay cinema. The festival presents Karim Ainouz’s “Madame Satã” (2002), a Brazilian film about the life of Francisco dos Santos, who became a woman while pursuing his freedom in Rio de Janeiro. English subtitles are provided for all films. Tonight, 8:30 p.m., Museum of Modern Art, 11 W. 53rd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-708-9400, $10 general, $8 seniors, $6 students. For complete information, go to moma.org.

BROOKLYN CULTURE “A Cantor’s Tale” (2006), a documentary by Erik Greenberg Anjou, is screened at Two Boots Pioneer Theater. The film follows Brooklyn cantor Jacob Mendelson as he struggles to keep traditional Jewish cantor music alive. Tonight, 9 p.m., Two Boots Pioneer Theater, 155 E. 3rd St. at Avenue A, 212-591-0434, $9 general, $6.50 members.

