Film
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
ECOTOPIA ON FILM The International Center of Photography and the IFC Center present “Ecotopia,” a 10-week film series examining landscape and global environmental change. The series begins with screenings of Marine Hugonnier’s “Travelling Amazonia” (2006) and the Black Audio Film Collective’s “Who Needs a Heart” (1991). Sunday through Monday, November 20, IFC Center, 323 Sixth Ave. at 3rd Street, 212-924-7771, $10.75 general, $7 seniors and members. For complete information, go to ifccenter.com.
