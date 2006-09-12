This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

POLISH VIEWS BAMcinématek presents “The Fabulous Art of Survival: Lech Kowalski,” a retrospective of films by the punk rock movie director. The series begins with a screening of “The Boot Factory” (2002), a documentary about the Cockney Underground Boot Factory rock club in Krakow, Poland. Tonight through Tuesday, September 26, 4:30 p.m., BAM Rose Cinemas, 30 Lafayette Ave., Peter Jay Sharp Building, between St. Felix Street and Ashland Place, 718-636-4100, $10 general, $7 students, seniors, and members. For complete information, go to bam.org.

CASTILIAN SCENES “Documenta Spain 2006,” a series of new documentaries from Spain, is presented by the King Juan Carlos I of Spain Center at New York University. The series begins a screening of Adán Aliaga’s “La casa de mi abuela” (“My Grandmother’s House”) (2005), about the relationship between a six-year-old and her 75-year-old grandmother. Mr. Aliaga joins a question-andanswer session after the screening. Tonight, 7:15 p.m., King Juan Carlos I of Spain Center, 53 Washington Square South, between Thompson and Sullivan streets, 212-998-3652, free.

ECOTOPIA ON FILM The International Center of Photography and the IFC Center present “Ecotopia,” a 10-week film series examining landscape and global environmental change.The series begins with screenings of Marine Hugonnier’s “Travelling Amazonia” (2006) and the Black Audio Film Collective’s “Who Needs a Heart” (1991). Sunday through Monday, November 20, IFC Center, 323 Sixth Ave. at 3rd Street, 212-924-7771, $10.75 general, $7 seniors and members. For complete information, go to ifccenter.com.