POLISH VIEWS BAMcinématek presents “The Fabulous Art of Survival: Lech Kowalski,” a retrospective of films by the punk rock movie director. The series begins with a screening of “The Boot Factory” (2002), a documentary about the Cockney Underground Boot Factory rock club in Krakow, Poland. Tonight through Tuesday, September 26, 4:30 p.m., BAM Rose Cinemas, 30 Lafayette Ave., Peter Jay Sharp Building, between St. Felix Street and Ashland Place, 718-636-4100, $10 general, $7 students, seniors, and members. For complete information, go to bam.org.

CASTILIAN SCENES “Documenta Spain 2006,” a series of new documentaries from Spain, is presented by the King Juan Carlos I of Spain Center at New York University. The series begins a screening of Adán Aliaga’s “La casa de mi abuela” (“My Grandmother’s House”) (2005), about the relationship between a six-year-old and her 75-year-old grandmother. Mr. Aliaga joins a question-andanswer session after the screening. Tonight, 7:15 p.m., King Juan Carlos I of Spain Center, 53 Washington Square South, between Thompson and Sullivan streets, 212-998-3652, free.

ECOTOPIA ON FILM The International Center of Photography and the IFC Center present “Ecotopia,” a 10-week film series examining landscape and global environmental change.The series begins with screenings of Marine Hugonnier’s “Travelling Amazonia” (2006) and the Black Audio Film Collective’s “Who Needs a Heart” (1991). Sunday through Monday, November 20, IFC Center, 323 Sixth Ave. at 3rd Street, 212-924-7771, $10.75 general, $7 seniors and members. For complete information, go to ifccenter.com.

