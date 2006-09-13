This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BON CINEMA BAMcinématek presents Jean-Claude Carrière’s Language of Film, a series honoring the French screenwriter. The program begins with a screening of Luis Buñuel’s “Diary of a Chambermaid” (“Le Journal d’une femme de chamber”) (1964), about French upper-class society between 1900 and the rise of fascism in the 1920s. Tonight, 4:30, 6:50, and 9:30 p.m., BAM Rose Cinemas, 30 Lafayette Ave., Peter Jay Sharp Building, between St. Felix Street and Ashland Place, Brooklyn, 718-636-4100, $10 general, $7 students, seniors, and members. For complete information, go to bam.org.

THINKING MAN’S SERIES The Center for Jewish History celebrates the 150th birthday of Sigmund Freud with a Monday night film program. The series begins with a screening of Axel Corti’s “Young Dr. Freud” (“Der Junge Freud”) (1976), which examines the early life of the psychoanalyst through the lens of his own theories. Monday, 7 p.m., Center for Jewish History, 15 W. 16th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 917-606-8200, $10 general, $5 students and seniors.