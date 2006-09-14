This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ALTERNATIVE CINEMA The Museum of Modern Art presents “Another Wave: Global Queer Cinema,” a survey of recent gay cinema. Memento Mori is a series of screenings of the work of Jim Hubbard, who hand-processes his films of gay marches and drag queens. Tomorrow, 8:15 p.m., Museum of Modern Art, 11 W. 53rd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-708-9400, $10 general, $8 seniors, $6 students. For complete information, go to moma.org.

INDULGENT DECADE BAMcinématek presents “The Fabulous Art of Survival: Lech Kowalski,” a retrospective of films by the punk rock movie director.”Gringo (aka Story of a Junkie)” (1985), documents the life of John Spacely, a heroin addict filmed during the 1980s. Monday, 4:30, 6:50, and 9:15 p.m., BAM Rose Cinemas, 30 Lafayette Ave., Peter Jay Sharp Building, between St. Felix Street and Ashland Place, Brooklyn, 718-636-4100, $10 general, $7 students, seniors, and members. For complete information, go to bam.org.