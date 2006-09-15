This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ELECTION ISSUES New York University presents “God’s Elect? Religion, Media, and Elections in the Americas,” a fourpart film series.The series begins with a screening of Kim Barley and Donnacha O’Brian’s “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised (2002), about the 48-hour rise and fall of the president of Venezuela, Hugo Chavez, in 2002. A discussion with NYU professors Rafael Sánchez and Greg Grandin follows the screening. Friday, 4 p.m., King Juan Carlos I of Spain Center, 53 Washington Square South, between Thompson and Sullivan streets, 212-998-3650, free.

ASTORIA RULES The Museum of the Moving Image honors Astoria, Queens, with a screening of Dito Montiel’s “A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints,” which was filmed in the neighborhood.A party featuring food from the neighborhood’s diverse restaurants is included. Friday, 6 p.m., Museum of the Moving Image, 3601 35th Ave. at 36th Street, Queens, 718-784-0077, $10 general, $7.50 students and seniors, $5 children under age 18, free for members.

ALTERNATIVE CINEMA The Museum of Modern Art presents “Another Wave: Global Queer Cinema,” a survey of recent gay cinema. Memento Mori is a series of screenings of the work of Jim Hubbard, who hand-processes his films of gay marches and drag queens. Friday, 8:15 p.m., Museum of Modern Art, 11 W. 53rd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-708-9400, $10 general, $8 seniors, $6 students. For complete information, go to moma.org.

BON CINEMA BAMcinématek presents Jean-Claude Carrière’s Language of Film, a series honoring the French screenwriter. The program features Luis Buñuel’s “Belle de Jour” (1967), about a chaste housewife who works in a brothel while her husband is at work. Saturday, 4:30, 6:50, and 9:15 p.m., BAM Rose Cinemas, 30 Lafayette Ave., Peter Jay Sharp Building, between St. Felix Street and Ashland Place, Brooklyn, 718-636-4100, $10 general, $7 students, seniors, and members. For complete information, go to bam.org.