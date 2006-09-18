Film
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
THINKING MAN’S SERIES The Center for Jewish History celebrates the 150th birthday of Sigmund Freud with a Monday night film program. The series begins with a screening of Axel Corti’s “Young Dr. Freud” (“Der Junge Freud”) (1976), which examines the early life of the psychoanalyst through the lens of his own theories. Tonight, 7 p.m., Center for Jewish History, 15 W. 16th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 917-606-8200, $10 general, $5 students and seniors.
