BEAUTIFUL LOSER The Makor film program presents a screening of Lian Lunson’s “Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man” (2005), a portrait of the songwriter featuring behind-the-scenes interviews and performance footage. Tonight and tomorrow, tonight, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., tomorrow, 9 p.m., the Steinhardt Building, 35 W. 67th St., between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West, 212-601-1000, $9.
