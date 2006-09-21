This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

IRISH IDENTITY Animator Mike Young’s children’s series “Jakers! The Adventures of Piggley Winks” is about Irish and Irish-American identity. He participates in a discussion about Irish emigration with a professor at New York University, Marion Casey, after a screening of the series. Tonight, 7 p.m., Glucksman Ireland House, 1 Washington Mews, Washington Square North and Fifth Avenue, 212-998-3950, $10 general, free for NYU students and members.

THINKING MAN’S SERIES The Center for Jewish History celebrates the 150th birthday of Sigmund Freud with a Monday night film program. The series features Georg Wilhelm Pabst’s “Secrets of a Soul” (1926), a film based on Freudian theories about a hopeful father who is jealous of his wife’s childhood sweetheart. Monday, 7 p.m., Center for Jewish History, 15 W. 16th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 917-606-8200, $10 general, $5 students and seniors.