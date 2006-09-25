This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

POLISH VIEWS BAMcinématek’s “The Fabulous Art of Survival: Lech Kowalski,” a retrospective of films by the punk rock movie director, ends with screenings of “D.O.A.” (1980), about the British punk invasion of America in 1978, and “East of Paradise” (2005), about Mr. Kowalski’s mother’s experience in a Soviet gulag. Tonight and tomorrow, 4:30, 6:50, and 9:15 p.m., BAM Rose Cinemas, 30 Lafayette Ave., Peter Jay Sharp Building, between St. Felix Street and Ashland Place, 718-636-4100, $10 general, $7 students, seniors, and members. For complete information, go to bam.org.

THINKING MAN’S SERIES The Center for Jewish History celebrates the 150th birthday of Sigmund Freud with a Monday night film program. The series features Georg Wilhelm Pabst’s “Secrets of a Soul” (1926), a film based on Freudian theories about a hopeful father who is jealous of his wife’s childhood sweetheart. Tonight, 7 p.m., Center for Jewish History, 15 W. 16th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 917-606-8200, $10 general, $5 students and seniors.

THE PRODUCER The Film Society of Lincoln Center presents a screening of Kimberly Peirce’s “Boys Don’t Cry” (1999) and a conversation with the film’s producer, Christine Vachon, on her memoir of the same name. The society’s program director, Richard Peña, is host of the discussion. Tonight, 7 p.m., Walter Reade Theater, Lincoln Center, 165 W. 65th St., between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue, 212-496-3809, $10 general, $7 students, $5 children, $6 for members.

ECOTOPIA ON FILM The International Center of Photography and the IFC Center present “Ecotopia,” a 10-week film series examining landscape and global environmental change. The series features Julio Soto’s “Radiophobia” (2006), and Werner Herzog’s “Lessons of Darkness” (1992). Tonight, 7 p.m., IFC Center, 323 Sixth Ave. at 3rd Street, 212-924-7771, $10.75 general, $7 seniors and members. For complete information, go to ifccenter.com.

BEYOND TIVO The advertising awards organization the One Club presents a screening of award–winning commercials, including campaigns for Nike, Xbox, and Audi. Tonight, 7 p.m., Regal Union Square Stadium 14, 850 Broadway at 14th Street, 212-979-1900, free.