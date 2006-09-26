Film
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
POLISH VIEWS BAMcinématek’s “The Fabulous Art of Survival: Lech Kowalski,” a retrospective of films by the punk rock movie director, ends with screenings of “D.O.A.” (1980), about the British punk invasion of America in 1978, and “East of Paradise” (2005), about Mr. Kowalski’s mother’s experience in a Soviet gulag. Tonight, 4:30, 6:50, and 9:15 p.m., BAM Rose Cinemas, 30 Lafayette Ave., Peter Jay Sharp Building, between St. Felix Street and Ashland Place, Brooklyn, 718-636-4100, $10 general, $7 students, seniors, and members. For complete information, go to bam.org.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.