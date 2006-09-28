The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WOODY’S OEUVRE As part of its “Made in NY” film series, the Museum of Modern Art presents a screening of Woody Allen’s “Hannah and Her Sisters (1986),” about the troubled relationships between three siblings and their significant others during three Thanksgiving holidays. Featured actors include Michael Caine and Barbara Hershey. Tonight, 6 p.m., Roy and Niuta Titus Theater, MoMA, 11 W. 53rd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-708-9400, $10 general, $8 seniors, $6 students, free for children under 16.

