This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

RADICAL VERSE As part of its Fall Poetry Series, New York University presents a screening of Anne Mette Nielsen’s documentary “The Plumed Horn: A Story From the Sixties” (circa 1960s). A discussion of the bilingual literary journal of the same name follows.Featured panelists include the author Jerome Rothenberg, filmmaker Cecilia Vicuña, and the journal’s co-founder, Sergio Mondragón. Friday, 6:15 p.m., King Juan Carlos I of Spain Center, NYU, 53 Washington Square South, between Sullivan and Thompson streets, 212-998-3650, free.

