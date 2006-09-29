Film
RADICAL VERSE As part of its Fall Poetry Series, New York University presents a screening of Anne Mette Nielsen’s documentary “The Plumed Horn: A Story From the Sixties” (circa 1960s). A discussion of the bilingual literary journal of the same name follows.Featured panelists include the author Jerome Rothenberg, filmmaker Cecilia Vicuña, and the journal’s co-founder, Sergio Mondragón. Friday, 6:15 p.m., King Juan Carlos I of Spain Center, NYU, 53 Washington Square South, between Sullivan and Thompson streets, 212-998-3650, free.
