This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MOVIE DRESSES BAMcinématek presents “Nine Chances: agnès b. Selects,” a series of films chosen by a French fashion designer, Agnès Troublé.The series begins with a screening of Buster Keaton’s “Seven Chances” (1925). Pianist Donald Sosin provides live accompaniment during the screening. Tonight, 7 p.m., BAM Rose Cinemas, Peter Jay Sharp Building, 30 Lafayette Ave., between St. Felix Street and Ashland Place, 718-636-4100, $10 general, $7 students, seniors, and members.

ECOTOPIA ON FILM The International Center of Photography and the IFC Center present “Ecotopia,” a 10-week film series examining landscape and global environmental change. The series features “New Orleans in the Wake of Katrina,” a collection of short films about the recovery of Louisiana. Tonight, 7 p.m., IFC Center, 323 Sixth Ave. at 3rd Street, 212-924-7771, $10.75 general, $7 seniors and members. For complete information, go to ifccenter.com.

MURAL WARS The Route 06: Scion Independent Film Series features a screening of Doug Pray’s documentary “Infamy” (2006), which follows six street artists who struggle to keep graffiti culture alive. Tonight, 8 p.m., Anthology Film Archives, 32 Second Ave. at 2nd Street, 212-505-5181, free.

