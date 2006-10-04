The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

1970s STYLE The “Screening Room” series at Anthology Film Archives features interviews with independent filmmakers recorded between 1973 and 1980 on a Boston television show of the same name.The series begins with a screening of an interview between Robert Gardner and Jonas Mekas. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Anthology Film Archives, 32 Second Ave., between 1st and 2nd streets, 212-505-5181, $8 general, $6 students and seniors, $5 members.

CHEESE SHOP The IFC Center presents “Movie Night with Terry Gilliam,” including a surprise screening selected by the filmmaker and sole American member of the legendary Monty Python comedy troupe. A conversation with the director follows. Proceeds from the event benefit the nonprofit 826NYC, which supports student writers. Tonight, 7 p.m., IFC Center, 323 Sixth Ave. at 3rd Street, 212-924-7771, $10.75 general, $7 seniors.

