This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GUERNICA As part of its film series “Images Against Amnesia: A Window Into Memory,” New York University presents a screening of Günter Schwaiger’s “Santa Cruz por ejemplo” (2005), about the 1936 murder of nine residents by supporters of Franco during the Spanish Civil War. A conversation with the filmmaker follows. Tonight, 7:15 p.m., King Juan Carlos I of Spain Center, NYU, 53 Washington Square South, between Sullivan and Thompson streets, 212-998-3650, free.

