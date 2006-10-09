This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CINEMATIC ARC As part of the 44th annual New York Film Festival, the Film Society of Lincoln Center presents Barbara Albert’s “Falling” (2006), about a group of scattered 30-something women who are brought together for the funeral of an influential former instructor. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, 1941 Broadway at 65th Street, 212-875-5050, $16–$20.

FILM AS SCULPTURE Anthology Film Archives presents “The Walking Picture Palace,” a night of screenings by sculptor and performing artist Luther Price, who uses film as part of his visual art repertoire. Tonight, 7 p.m., Anthology Film Archives, 32 Second Ave., between 1st and 2nd streets, 212-505-5181, $8 general, $6 students and seniors, $5 members.

POP ART AND MORE The MIX festival and the New York Lesbian and Gay Experimental Film Festival present a night of screenings, including Bruce Torbet’s “Super Artist” (1967), about the life of Andy Warhol, and Alexis Krasilovsky’s “End of the Art World” (1971), featuring Warhol, Robert Rauschenberg, Jasper Johns, and Roy Lichtenstein.Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Collective Unconscious, 279 Church St., between White and Walker streets, 212-742-8880, $5.

UNION DISPUTES The King Juan Carlos I of Spain Center presents a screening of Joaquim Jorda’s “20 Years Is Nothing” (2005), a documentary about labor protests in Spain in the 1970s and how the workers fared 20 years later. Tomorrow, 7:15 p.m., King Juan Carlos I of Spain Center, New York University, 53 Washington Square South, between La Guardia and Thompson streets, suite 201, 212-998-3650, free.