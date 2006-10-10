Film
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
UNION DISPUTES The King Juan Carlos I of Spain Center presents a screening of Joaquim Jorda’s “20 Years Is Nothing” (2005), a documentary about labor protests in Spain in the 1970s and how the workers fared 20 years later. Tonight, 7:15 p.m., King Juan Carlos I of Spain Center, New York University, 53 Washington Square South, between La Guardia and Thompson streets, suite 201, 212-998-3650, free.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.