This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

NORTHERN DOCUMENTARIES Scandinavia House explores the region’s films in the series “Looking In/Looking Out: Documentaries From Scandinavia.” The series begins with Margreth Olin’s “Raw Youth” (2004), about a 10th-grade class of international students in Oslo. The film is presented in Norwegian with English subtitles. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Scandinavia House, 58 Park Ave., between 37th and 38th streets, 212-879-9779, free.

THE COLLECTOR As part of its Weekend Classics series, the IFC Center presents a screening of Eric Rohmer’s “La Collectionneuse” (1967), about jealousy and hedonism on the French Riviera. The film is part of the director’s “Six Moral Tales” cycle. Friday–Sunday, noon, IFC Center, 323 Sixth Ave. at 3rd Street, 212-924-7771, $10.75 general,$7 seniors and members.For complete information, go to ifccenter.com.

