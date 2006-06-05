Flowers
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
A ROSE IS A ROSE The New York Botanical Garden presents Rose Month, with more than 2,700 plants in the Peggy Rockefeller Rose Garden. Through Sunday, June 25, Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., New York Botanical Garden, 200th Street and Kazimiroff Boulevard at the Bronx River Parkway and Fordham Road, Bronx, 718-817-8700, $13 general, $11 students and seniors, $5 children.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.