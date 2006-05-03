Food & Drink
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022.
RED RED WINE The wine-maker of the Argentinan winery Achavel-Ferrer, Santiago Achavel, speaks about and pours wine made from the malbec grape. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Astor Wines and Sprits, 399 Lafayette St., between 4th Street and Astor Place, 212-674-7500, free.
