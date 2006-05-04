Food & Drink
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
BAKERS DOZEN Aspiring bakers can learn how to bake devil’s food and black and white cupcakes at a workshop hosted by chef Melanie Underwood. Saturday, 10 a.m., Institute of Culinary Education, 50 W. 23rd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-847-0770, $90.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.