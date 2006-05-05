Food & Drink

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FAST FOOD Cookbook author Rachael Ray demonstrates recipes from and talks about her new book, “Express Lane Meals: What to Keep on Hand, What to Buy Fresh for the Easiest-Ever 30-Minute Meals” (Random House). Friday, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 33 E. 17th St., between Broadway and Park Avenue, 212-253-0810, free.

BAKER’S DOZEN Aspiring bakers can learn how to bake devil’s food and black-and-white cupcakes at a workshop hosted by chef Melanie Underwood. Saturday, 10 a.m., Institute of Culinary Education, 50 W. 23rd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-847-0770, $90.

TASTYAWARDS The James Beard Foundation presents its annual awards ceremony, recognizing top chefs across the country. Chefs from New Orleans are honored, preparing dishes from their city. Cokie Roberts presents the awards. Monday, 5:30 p.m., New York Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway at 45th Street, 866-362-6442, $375 general, $325 members, $120 students.

SUB-CONTINENTAL The chef of the Indian restaurant Tabla, Floyd Cardoz, demonstrates the basics of Indian cooking, and discusses how to mix French and Indian cuisines successfully. Tuesday, 1 p.m., Institute of Culinary Education, 50 W. 23rd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-847-0770, $40 general.