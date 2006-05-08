Food & Drink

The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TASTY AWARDS The James Beard Foundation presents its annual awards ceremony, recognizing top chefs across the country. Chefs from New Orleans are honored, preparing dishes from their city. Cokie Roberts presents the awards. Tonight, 5:30 p.m., New York Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway at 45th Street, 866-362-6442, $375 general, $325 members, $120 students.

SUB-CONTINENTAL The chef of the Indian restaurant Tabla, Floyd Cardoz, demonstrates the basics of Indian cooking, and discusses how to mix French and Indian cuisines. Tomorrow, 1 p.m., Institute of Culinary Education, 50 W. 23rd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-847-0770, $40 general.

GOOD EATING Gourmet Magazine celebrates its 65th anniversary with a series of dinners presented by food and wine experts. Wine and spirits consultant Michael Green speaks at this week’s celebration. Tomorrow, 6:30 p.m., Craft, 47 E. 19th St., between Broadway and Park Avenue, 212-780-0666 ext. 46, $200.

