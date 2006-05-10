Food & Drink
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
COLD AND REFRESHING The Brooklyn Japanese restaurant Taku presents a tasting dinner featuring five sakes by Masumi, a brewery from Nagano Prefecture. Courses include braised Berkshire pork harumaki and rib eye carpaccio. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Taku, 116 Smith St., between Dean and Pacific streets, Park Slope, Brooklyn, 718-488-6269, $67.
