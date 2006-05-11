Food & Drink

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TEA FOR MOM The Merchant House Museum presents a Mother’s Day afternoon tea, featuring a traditional British tea service. Sunday, 1:30 and 3 p.m., Merchant’s House Museum, 29 E. 4th St., between Lafayette Street and the Bowery, 212-777-1089, $50, reservations required.

WHISKEY SOUR The Museum of the American Cocktail presents a seminar by the authors of “Shaken Not Stirred: A Celebration of the Martini” (Collins), Anistatia Miller and Jared Brown.The pair demonstrates how to infuse spirits and syrups for creative cocktails. Monday, 6:30 p.m., the Balance, 215 W. 28th St., between Seventh and Eighth avenues, $60, reservations required.