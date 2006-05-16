Food & Drink

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

POLENTA PLENTY The Adventures in the Global Kitchen series presents a discussion on the “‘Cornification’ of America,” exploring the role of corn in the industrial food chain. A professor at the University of California-Berkeley and the author of “The Omnivore’s Dilemma” (Penguin), Michael Pollan, presents the lecture, and the chef and owner of Savoy restaurant, Peter Hoffman, cooks two dishes. Tonight, 7 p.m., American Museum of Natural History, Wallach Orientation Center, 200 Central Park West at 83rd Street, 212-769-5200, $15 general, $13.50 members, students, and seniors.

DOWNTOWN FLAVORS The Taste of Tribeca festival offers tastings by local restaurants including Landmarc, Bouley, Nobu, and Chanterelle. Wine, champagne, and sangria tastings are also offered, as well as arts and crafts for children. Tickets allow for tastings at six restaurants. Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., various locations, 866-468-7619, $45, $40 in advance. For complete information, go to www.tasteoftribeca.org.