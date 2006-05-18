Food & Drink
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
DOWNTOWN FLAVORS The Taste of Tribeca festival offers tastings by local restaurants including Landmarc, Bouley, Nobu, and Chanterelle. Wine, cham 928 314 1041 324pagne, and sangria tastings are also offered, as well as arts and crafts for children. Tickets allow for tastings at six restaurants. Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., various locations, 866-468-7619, $45, $40 in advance. For complete information, go to www.tasteoftribeca.org.
