Food & Drink

DOWNTOWN FLAVORS The Taste of Tribeca festival offers tastings by local restaurants including Landmarc, Bouley, Nobu, and Chanterelle. Wine, champagne, and sangria tastings are also offered, as well as arts and crafts for children. Tickets allow for tastings at six restaurants. Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., various locations, 866-468-7619, $45, $40 in advance. For complete information, go to www.tasteoftribeca.org.

MARYLAND’S BEST Chef Laurent Tourondel hosts a battle of crab cookery, in which chefs from Cafe Boulud, Nobu, and other restaurants compete to produce the city’s best-tasting crab cake. The event benefits the City Harvest foundation. Sunday, 2 p.m., BLT Fish, 21 W. 17th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-691-8888, $35.