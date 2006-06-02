Food & Drink
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
ON OUR PLATES A discussion on “What We Eat,” features television chefs and cookbook authors Daisy Martinez and David Lieberman. Sunday, 10 a.m., CUNY Graduate Center, Proshansky Auditorium, 365 Fifth Ave. at 34th Street, 212-556-8032, $25.
