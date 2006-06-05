Food & Drink

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

KIMCHEE DELIGHT The Third United Nations Korean Food Festival features a buffet of traditional and unorthodox cuisine prepared by chef Gi Ho Yim. Featured dishes include jeon (panfried meats and vegetables), jang-uhgui (grilled eel), and sam-saek-wan-ja (vegetable balls mixed with nuts, rice, or cheese). Today through Friday, June 16, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., United Nations Delegates’ Dining Room, U.N. Headquarters, First Avenue and 46th Street, 212-963-7625/7626, $25.

PAIRING TIPS A fromager and assistant sommelier at Chanterelle restaurant, Adrian Murcia, discusses the fundamentals of matching wine with cheese, and offers tips on choosing the right wines. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Murray’s Cheese Shop, 254 Bleecker St. at Leroy Street, 212-243-3289 ext. 25, $50.

TUNA RITUALS The gourmet food purveyors Agata and Valentina celebrate the mattanza,a traditional Sicilian bluefin tuna festival. Pastry chef Eileen Guastella presents a lecture about the festival before the start of a four-course dinner, which includes dishes like tonno alla stemperata (tuna with olives, raisins, and capers). Tomorrow, 6:30 p.m., Agata & Valentina restaurant, 1513 First Ave. at 79th Street, 212-452-0691, $40.