Food & Drink

DOWN THE STRETCH Gallagher’s Steak House presents its annual “Belmont Steaks” handicapping seminar, providing tips for sports fans in picking this year’s Belmont Stakes hopefuls. Speakers include television commentators for Off Track Betting, Rick Lang and Anthony Stabile,race-caller Dave Johnson, and sports columnists Jerry Bossert and John DaSilva. Today, noon, Gallagher’s Steak House, 228 W. 52nd St., between Broadway and Eighth Avenue, 212-245-5336, $50.

TUNA RITUALS The gourmet food purveyors Agata and Valentina celebrate the mattanza,a traditional Sicilian bluefin tuna festival. Pastry chef Eileen Guastella presents a lecture about the festival before the start of a four-course dinner, which includes dishes like tonno alla stemperata (tuna with olives, raisins, and capers). Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Agata & Valentina restaurant, 1513 First Ave. at 79th Street, 212-452-0691, $40.