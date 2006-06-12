Food & Drink
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
DUTCH CUISINE The Grand Central Oyster Bar presents a Holland Herring Festival, featuring tastings of the new imported Maatjes herring. Chef Sandy Ingber also serves bitterballen (meatballs with mustard sauce). The festival was delayed for two weeks due to cold waters in the Netherlands. Today, noon, Grand Center Oyster Bar, Grand Central Terminal, 101 E. 42nd St. at Lexington Avenue, 212-490-6650, $5.50.
