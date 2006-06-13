Food & Drink

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ORGANIC DELIGHTS Les Dames D’Escoffier of New York present a tasting of organic and biodynamic wines and produce. Food writer Nina Planck and winemaker Jean-Francois Ey present the discussion and tasting. Tonight, 6 p.m., Institute of Culinary Education, 50 W. 23rd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 516-802-4735, $60.

CHEESE DIFFERENCES A member of the New York State Cheese Guild, Susan Sturman, leads a blind tasting of raw and pasteurized milk cheeses. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Murray’s Cheese Shop, 254 Bleecker St., between Leroy and Morton streets, 212-243-3289 ext. 25, $50.

BOROUGH SURVEY The Taste of the Nation Brooklyn event presents selections from the borough’s restaurants, including Sette, Enoteca, the Chocolate Room, Blue Ribbon Sushi, and Lighthouse Tavern. Proceeds from the event benefit New York food banks, including City Harvest and FoodChange. Tonight, 7 p.m., Tobacco Warehouse, Empire Fulton-Ferry State Park, corner of New Dock and Water streets, DUMBO, Brooklyn, 877-268-2783, $90.