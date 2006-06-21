Food & Drink

The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022.

CENTRAL PARK FORAGING The Explorers Club and the Redwood Creek Winery present “Off the Eaten Path,” a foraging hike and dinner exploring edible foods found in Central Park. Dishes include blackberry and roasted ant tarts, dandelions sauteed in pine nut butter, and pigeon pate. The event is a preview to the club’s BioBlitz weekend, a 24-hour gathering of scientists and volunteers who create an inventory of living organisms in the park. Tomorrow, 6:15 p.m. hike, 7 p.m. dinner, meeting point at 81st Street and Central Park West, 212-628-8383, reservations required atredwoodcreek.com.

