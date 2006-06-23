Food & Drink

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GRAPES AND MILK Cheese experts Nadia Gil and Waldemar Albrecht present six seasonal cheeses with three wine pairings, and discuss the variety of summer cheeses available this season. Saturday, 12:30 p.m., Telepan restaurant, 72 W. 69th St., between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West, 212-580-4300, $65.

BURGER BLOGS The food blogs Gothamist and A Hamburger Today present a beach burger bash, featuring the Elk Burger from Idaho, the Butter Burger from Wiconsin that features a dollop of butter, and the Missouri Guber Burger, topped with peanut butter. A screening of George Motz’s film “Hamburger America” (2004) follows the beach barbecue. Saturday, 6 p.m., Water Taxi Beach, 2nd Street and Borden Avenue, Long Island City, Queens, $9 for two burgers, $16 for four burgers. Tickets available at ticketweb.com.

TEA TIME Slow Food NYC presents a comparative tasting of artisanal green and oolong teas from Japan, China, and Taiwan. The founder of the In Pursuit of Tea company, Sebastian Beckwith, is host of the tasting, and the owner of the Flatiron Lounge, Julie Reiner, prepares tea cocktails. Sunday, 3 p.m., Flatiron Lounge, 37 W. 19th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-727-7741, $40 general, $35 members.