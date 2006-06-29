Food & Drink

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WOMEN AT THE HELM Women Chefs and Restaurateurs presents a fivecourse dinner and auction to raise funds for its programs that help women advance in the restaurant industry. The executive chef of Gourmet magazine, Sara Moulton, is host of the event. Guest chefs include Jody Williams, Anita Lo, and Amy Scherber. Tonight, 6 p.m., Prince George Ballroom, 15 E. 27th St., between Madison and Fifth avenues, 877-927-7787, $150.

CHOCOLATE CRAVING The bakery and dessert shop La Maison du Chocolat presents a chocolate tasting and class on the production of ganache and various candy fillings. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., La Maison du Chocolat Boutique, 1018 Madison Ave., between 78th and 79th streets, 212-265-9404, $55.

OH CANADA The restaurant Mama’s Bar celebrates Canada’s independence day with Canadian music, drink specials, and poutine,a Quebecois specialty of French fries covered with gravy and cheese curds. Tonight, 9 p.m., Mama’s Bar, 34 Avenue B at 3rd Street, 212-777-5729, $5.

MANGIA, MANGIA The holiday eating weekend kicks off with a pasta eating competition. A waiter at Il Cortile Ristorante, Fabrizio Rinaldi, aims to defend his title, which he won last year after eating 3 1/2 pounds of pasta. Saturday, 2 p.m., Sal Anthony’s S.P.Q.R. Ristorante, 133 Mulberry St., between Hester and Grand streets, 212-302-0551, free.