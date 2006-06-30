Food & Drink

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MANGIA, MANGIA The holiday eating weekend kicks off with a pasta eating competition. A waiter at Il Cortile Ristorante, Fabrizio Rinaldi, aims to defend his title, which he won last year after eating 3 1/2 pounds of pasta. Saturday, 2 p.m., Sal Anthony’s S.P.Q.R. Ristorante, 133 Mulberry St., between Hester and Grand streets, 212-302-0551, free.

FREE HOT DOGS It’s that time again: the Nathan’s International Hot Dog Eating Contest brings the best speed eaters to Coney Island on Independence Day. American eater Joey Chestnut faces off against reigning champion Takeru Kobayashi, who won last year by eating 53 hot dogs in 12 minutes. Tuesday, noon, Nathan’s Hot Dogs, 1310 Surf Ave. at Stillwell Avenue, 212-627-5766, free.

INDEPENDENT EATING The Sushi Samba restaurants celebrate July 4 with a allday family-style tasting menu featuring the Ooh Ahh Ohh roll, yellowtail ceviche, grilled tiger shrimp, and an Argentinean churrasco featuring grilled pork tenderloin, hangar steak, ribeye, and chorizo sausage. Tuesday, 11:45 a.m., Sushi Samba, 245 Park Avenue South, between 19th and 20th streets, 212-475-9377; and 87 Seventh Ave. at Barrow Street, 212-691-7885, $25 general, $10 for children.